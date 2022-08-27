Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.