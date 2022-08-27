Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
