B. Riley Boosts Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $56.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $364.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile



Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

