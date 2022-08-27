Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $227.52 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,999 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 408,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $227,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.