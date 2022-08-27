Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $239.63 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $239,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

