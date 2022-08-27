Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $254.99 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 730,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $254,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

