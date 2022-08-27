Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $265.75 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $265,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Trading Down 2.0 %

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

