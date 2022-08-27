Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $270.86 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $270,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $311.31 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its 200-day moving average is $314.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

