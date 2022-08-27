Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $228,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $338.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.70. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

