Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $246,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 3.4 %

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

