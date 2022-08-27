Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $242,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

