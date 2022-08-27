Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $201,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $173.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

