Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $221,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

