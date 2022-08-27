Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,127,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $259,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.