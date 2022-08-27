Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Baozun by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 339,033 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Baozun by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.