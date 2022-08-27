Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 736.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 736.80 ($8.90).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDEV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.08) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 429.90 ($5.19) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.89. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 425.20 ($5.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barratt Developments Company Profile

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

