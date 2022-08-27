Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $52.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

