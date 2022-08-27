Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BELFA opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.56% of Bel Fuse worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

