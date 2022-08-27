Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.88

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 8909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Belden by 991.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.