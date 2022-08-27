BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioLineRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.