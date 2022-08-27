BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of BTAI opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $385.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 488,513 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,428,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

