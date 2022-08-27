BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

