Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.