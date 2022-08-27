Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

