Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT at $177.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.84) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPF stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

