Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $99.00

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 81,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

