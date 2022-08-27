Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $53.60

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in California Resources by 399.1% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 696.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.