Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $23.33

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.