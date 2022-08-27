Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Summit Insights issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $560.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,966 shares of company stock worth $417,739,166 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $149,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.