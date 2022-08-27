Brokers Offer Predictions for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $560.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.14, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $421.55 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are set to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at $253,605,136.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,966 shares of company stock worth $417,739,166 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.