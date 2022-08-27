Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,661.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.40 on Monday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

