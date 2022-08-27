Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.4 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

