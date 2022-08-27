Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.25

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.25 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 40.60 ($0.49). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 320,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £141.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2,062.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.25.

In other Card Factory news, insider Kristian Lee sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63), for a total value of £3,486.08 ($4,212.28).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

