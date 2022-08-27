Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.50. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 15 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Century Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $610.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.34.
Insider Activity at Century Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
