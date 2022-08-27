C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CFFI opened at $50.42 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

