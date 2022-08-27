C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
CFFI opened at $50.42 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
