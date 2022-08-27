Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 3,011.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Chenghe Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEA. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $360,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $470,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,525,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.