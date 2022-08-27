Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,627.86 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,454.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

