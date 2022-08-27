Citigroup Cuts Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target to $1.70

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of GCI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31. Gannett has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Gannett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Gannett by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

