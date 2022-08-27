Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 4.4 %

C opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

