City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. City has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

