Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average is $260.55. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.