Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

