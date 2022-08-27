Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

