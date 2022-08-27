Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Timken by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Timken by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Timken by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Insider Activity

Timken Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.