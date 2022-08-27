Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 4.8 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 11.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

