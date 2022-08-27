Contrasting Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82% Analog Devices 17.00% 11.92% 8.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 15.87 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -15.23 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.15 $1.39 billion $3.62 43.83

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beam Global and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 5 13 0 2.72

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.16%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $196.61, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

