Contrasting Just Energy Group (JENGQ) & Its Peers

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Just Energy Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion $678.53 million 0.02 Just Energy Group Competitors $8.53 billion $325.69 million 13.97

Profitability

Just Energy Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Just Energy Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 31.25% -1,828.61% 51.85% Just Energy Group Competitors 5.72% -144.85% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Just Energy Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group Competitors 247 710 714 16 2.30

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Just Energy Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Just Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Just Energy Group competitors beat Just Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

