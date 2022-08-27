Contrasting Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lonestar Resources US and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 3 11 1 2.87

Profitability

APA has a consensus target price of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.64 $973.00 million $8.89 4.52

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

APA beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.