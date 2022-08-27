Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,038,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $255,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

