Cormark Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$89.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.34.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

