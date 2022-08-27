Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $29.58 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

